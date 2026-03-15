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Assembly Election LIVE: Matrize-IANS opinion poll predicts Mamata's return with 155-170 seats in Bengal

Written By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Updated:

Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: West Bengal's 294-seat Legislative Assembly faces a high-stakes clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011 and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Assembly Election 2026 LIVE updates.
Assembly Election 2026 LIVE updates. Image Source : REPORTER.
New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 15 (Sunday) has unveiled the assembly election schedules for Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry, kicking off on April 9 (Thursday). Polling occurs in a single phase on April 9 for Assam, Keralam and Puducherry; Tamil Nadu votes on April 23 (Thursday) in one phase; and West Bengal spans two phases on April 23 and April 29 (Wednesday). Votes across all five regions will be counted on May 4 (Monday). At the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar called the polls a "festival of pride," urging first-time voters: "My dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life... Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation."

Special intensive voter list revisions are complete, with final electoral rolls published. CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reviewed preparations, including a March 10 visit to West Bengal and other regions. ECI has appointed Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to ensure free, fair polls and smooth field-level management. Key contests include West Bengal's 294 seats (TMC vs. BJP, Mamata Banerjee in power since 2011); Assam's 126 seats (BJP-led NDA vs. Congress); Kerala's 140 seats (LDF vs. UDF, with BJP-NDA eyeing ~100 seats via allies like BDJS and Twenty20); Tamil Nadu's 234 seats (alliances finalising shares); and Puducherry's 30 seats (Congress-DMK-CPI vs. AIADMK-BJP-AINRC).

West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, the BJP-led NDA government faces off against Congress for all 126 seats. Kerala's 140-seat contest pits the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA entering aggressively by planning to field candidates in around 100 seats, while allies like Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 cover the rest.

Tamil Nadu's 234 assembly seats are heating up as parties finalize seat-sharing deals and ramp up campaigns within their alliances. Puducherry's 30 constituencies for the 16th Legislative Assembly feature Congress allied with DMK and CPI against a opposition bloc of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK. To ensure free and fair elections, ECI has deployed Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for efficient oversight at the field level.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for latest updates on Assembly Election 2026

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  • 5:35 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Here is complete schedule for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

  • 5:35 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    DMK ready to face Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and confident of victory: Saravanan Annadurai

  • 5:32 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    NDA looking forward to very positive election in Tamil Nadu: Tamilisai Soundararajan

  • 5:28 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Election Commission has mandate to ensure free and fair elections: D Raja

  • 5:25 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kerala Assembly polls 2026: CPI announces candidates in 25 seats

    The CPI on Sunday announced candidates in 25 constituencies for the Kerala Assembly elections to be held on April 9. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam announced the candidates minutes after the Election Commission declared the poll schedule. The CPI is a key ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). The party has fielded four incumbent ministers-G R Anil, J Chinchurani, K Rajan and P Prasad-in the polls. The list also includes legislators who have completed two consecutive terms, including K Rajan, Mohammed Muhsin, ET Taison and VR Sunil Kumar. In Nattika, former MLA Geetha Gopi will contest in place of sitting MLA C C Mukundan. Kaipamangalam MLA E T Taison has been fielded from North Paravur, where he will take on Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan. Viswam welcomed the announcement of the election schedule and said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would contest the polls unitedly. He, however, noted that campaigning during the peak summer would be a tough task and said the party does not have the financial resources to spend lavishly for a prolonged campaign.

  • 5:23 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    AAP announces first list of 14 candidates for Assam assembly polls

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced its first list of 14 candidates, including its state vice-president Anurupa Dekaraja, for the Assam assembly elections to be held on April 9. All the constituencies included on the list are located in the Brahmaputra valley. Dekaraja will contest from the Guwahati Central seat and Renuka Timungpi from Bokajan. Among other candidates named on the list, issued by AAP state prabhari Rajesh Sarma, are Achyut Das (Naoboicha), Tapan Gogoi (Sivasagar), Zahidul Islam Khan (Chenga), Ranjeet Boro (Nadua), Pallav Saikia (Titabor) and Jinna Amir Hussain (East Goalpara). The AAP, which is yet to open its account in the Assam assembly, will be contesting the polls here without an alliance with any other opposition party. In the current 126-member assembly, the ruling BJP's strength is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven, and the BPF has three members. In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF has 15 members, and the CPI(M) has one legislator. There is one Independent MLA as well. The counting of votes will be on May 4.

  • 5:18 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    TMC takes lead with over 150 seats, says Matrize-IANS opinion poll

    West Bengal Opinion Poll:

    TMC: 155-170
    BJP: 100-115
    AIMIM: 5-6
    Others: 0-1
    Congress: 00

  • 5:14 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Check 2021 Assembly Election Results of Puducherry

    Puducherry | Total Seats: 30 (AINRC + BJP + AIADMK | DMK + Congress + VCK)

    • All India NR Congress (AINRC): 10 (25.85%)
    • Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 6 (18.51%)
    • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 06 (13.66%)
    • Indian National Congress (INC): 02 (15.71%)
    • All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK): 00 (4.14%)
    • Independents: 06 (12.68%)
  • 5:09 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Check 2021 Assembly Election Results of Assam

    Assam | Total Seats: 126 (BJP + AGP + UPPL | Congress + AIUDF + BPF + CPM + CPI)

    • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 60 (33.21%)
    • Indian National Congress (INC): 29 (29.67%)
    • All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF): 16 (9.29%)
    • Asom Gana Parishad (AGP): 09 (7.91%)
    • United People's Party Liberal (UPPL): 06 (3.39%)
    • Bodoland People's Front (BPF): 04 (3.39%)
    • Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM): 01 (0.84%)
    • Independents: 01 (5.93%) 
  • 5:02 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Check 2021 Assembly Election Results of Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu | Total Seats: 234 (DMK + Congress + MDMK + KMDK + MMK + CPI + VCK + CPM + IUML | AIADMK + BJP + PMK + TMC-M, AMMK + DMDK) 
     
    • Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 133 (37.7%)
    • All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK): 66 (33.29%)
    • Indian National Congress (INC): 18 (4.27%)
    • Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK): 5 (3.80%)
    • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 04 (2.62%)
    • Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK): 04 (0.99%)
    • Communist Party of India (CPI): 02 (1.09%)
    • Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM): 02 (0.85%)
    • Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM): 00 (2.62%)
    • Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK): 00 (2.35%)
    • Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK): 00 (0.43%)
  • 5:02 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Check 2021 Assembly Election Results of Bengal

    West Bengal | Total Seats: 294 (TMC + GJM-T | BJP + AJSU | CPM + Congress + ISF + AIFB + RSP + CPI)

    • Trinamool Congress (TMC): 215 (48.02%)
    • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 77 (37.97%)
    • Indian Secular Front (ISF): 01 (1.35%)
    • Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM-T): 01 (0.27%)
    • Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM): 00 (4.71%)
    • Indian National Congress (INC): 00 (3.03%)
    • All India Forward Bloc (AIFB): 00 (0.53%)
    • Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP): 00 (0.21%)
    • Communist Party of India (CPI): 00 (0.20%)
  • 5:00 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bye-Elections will be held on 8 Assembly Constituencies

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "Bye-Elections will be held on 8 Assembly Constituencies in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. The schedule would be that the assembly constituencies for Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on the 9th of April and for the assembly constituencies of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the 23rd of April. The counting shall be on the 4th of May for all the cases."

     

  • 4:59 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Model code of conduct is applicable from now onwards: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

  • 4:47 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Directions issued to collectors, SPs for complete impartiality amid polls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

  • 4:43 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    EC taken over 30 new initiatives to ensure that elections are more transparent: CEC

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "During the recent 12 months, the Election Commission of India has taken more than 30 new initiatives to ensure that elections are more transparent, the experience to the electors is much, much more pleasant, and all the stakeholders get all the necessary information as soon as possible. The first one of them has been the Special Intensive Revision, which ensures that no eligible voter shall be excluded, while at the same time no ineligible person should be included. Amongst the new initiatives, just outside the gate of the polling station, an elector can go, deposit his or her mobile, go and vote inside, come out and collect the mobile and go back. In order to identify the candidate to whom the elector wants to select, there shall be a coloured photograph of all the candidates on the EVMs. In order to ensure that there are no long queues, not more than 1,200 electors shall be at any polling station. The candidate booths can be set up just outside 100 meters of the polling station. And the voter information slip will have a clear number mentioning the voter's polling station, its number, and their part and serial number. Amongst the other new initiatives, one major initiative has been that all the applications of the Election Commission of India now are under  one app which is applicable on mobile, available on mobile, and it is called as ECI-NET.  All the necessary information across all the stakeholders is available, whether it is your epic card, whether it is your polling station, whether it is about the candidate, whether it is about the affidavits of the candidate, whether it is about the progress of polling which is taking place, or whether it is about counting..."

     

  • 4:31 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Here are full details of poll schedule

    1. Assam- Date of Polling-  9th April; Date of Counting 4th May 

    2. Tamil Nadu- Date of Polling- 23rd April; Date of Counting- 4th May

    3. West Bengal- Date of Polling- 23rd April (1st phase), 29th April (2nd phase) ; Date of Counting- 4th May

    4. Keralam- Date of Polling- 9th April; Date of Counting- 4th May.

    5. Puducherry- Date of Polling- 9th April; Date of Counting- 4th May

  • 4:31 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Election Commission of India announces dates for Assembly elections in 5 states/UTs

  • 4:29 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    ECI announces single-phase polls for most states, two phases for West Bengal

    Single-Phase Elections on April 9

    Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will hold assembly elections in a single phase on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4 across all regions.

    Later Single-Phase and Two-Phase Polls

    Tamil Nadu gears up for voting in one phase on April 23, while West Bengal requires two phases on April 23 and April 29, followed by counting on May 4 for everyone.

     

  • 4:23 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    There would be roughly 2.7 crores electors in Keralam: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that as per the final list there would be roughly 2.7 crores electors in Keralam. 

  • 4:22 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    CEC congratulates BLOs for doing good work during SIR of voter lists

    CEC Gyanesh Kumar congratulated BLOs for doing good work during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. 

  • 4:20 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    As per final list there would be roughly 2.25 crores electors in Assam: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "To give you a little overview of the electors, Assam as per the final list would be roughly 2.25 crores, Kerala 2.7 crores, Puducherry 9.44 lakhs, Tamil Nadu 5.67 crores, and West Bengal, the final list on 28th February comprises of 6.44 crores, and the learned judges, after their adjudication, whatever supplementary list comes, they shall be added."

     

  • 4:19 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Average number of electors per polling station is 750-900 across Assam, KeralaM, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Bengal: CEC

    Average number of electors per polling station is 750-900 across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, said CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

     

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    EC prepared to welcome each and every voter to their polling stations: CEC

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "17.4 crore electors, roughly, also comprise the continent of Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada. We will also see our guests from more than 20 countries from their electoral commissions who will be visiting these elections for witnessing the festive celebrations, the transparent and efficient celebrations of elections in India. The commission, along with lakhs of election officials and security personnel, is committed for ensuring free, fair, transparent, accessible and peaceful elections. Election Commission of India is also prepared to welcome each and every voter to their polling stations and provide them with a pleasant and comfortable voting experience. I would also like to make a special appeal to our youth and the first-time voters- my dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life, exercising your democratic right, the right to vote. I urge you to participate enthusiastically in this great democratic exercise and cast your vote with pride, responsibility and confidence. Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation."

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    17.4 crores to participate in elections in Assam, Keralam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Bengal

    West Bengal to have assembly elections

    17.4 crores to participate in elections (Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal).

    Total polling station: 2.19 lakhs

    Total Election officials - more than 25 lakhs

    Total AC -824 . Bengal : 294

    WB voters- 6 crore 44 lakhs

  • 4:13 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    EC interacted with the young and first-time voters: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "The Commission also facilitated the BLOs for doing an excellent work for the SIR. The Commission also interacted with the young and first-time voters, and our SWEEP icons, who are engaged in voter awareness activities. As all of you are aware, these five states and UTs represent distinct geographical and cultural landscapes of India. These elections represent not only a democratic exercise, but also  the cultural richness of India and truly reflect the unity and diversity of our nation."

  • 4:11 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    EC visited all poll-bound states to review preparedness for ensuing Assembly elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "Electors of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. During the past few days, the Commission visited all the poll-bound states to review the preparedness for the ensuing  Assembly elections. During these elections, during these visits, the Commission met all the recognised political parties and received their suggestions. The Commission also met the district electoral officers,  the SPs, the IGs, the DIGs and nodal officers of all the enforcement agencies. The Commission also had meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers, Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the respective states and union territories."

     

  • 4:09 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Female voters are over male voters in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

    The female voters are more than male voters in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry state. Only 9.44 lakh voters are there in Puducherry

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Election Commission holds press conference to announce poll schedule for 2026 General Elections

    Election Commission of India holds a press conference to announce the schedule for the 2026 General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

     

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    West Bengal is supporting BJP: PM Modi

  • 3:56 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    EC set to announce poll schedule for Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry shortly

  • 3:55 PM (IST)Mar 15, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    ECI set to unveil Assembly Election schedules for 5 states today

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the poll schedules for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry during a press conference at 4:00 pm on March 15 (Sunday). 

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