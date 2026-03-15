Assembly Election LIVE: Matrize-IANS opinion poll predicts Mamata's return with 155-170 seats in Bengal

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 15 (Sunday) has unveiled the assembly election schedules for Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry, kicking off on April 9 (Thursday). Polling occurs in a single phase on April 9 for Assam, Keralam and Puducherry; Tamil Nadu votes on April 23 (Thursday) in one phase; and West Bengal spans two phases on April 23 and April 29 (Wednesday). Votes across all five regions will be counted on May 4 (Monday). At the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar called the polls a "festival of pride," urging first-time voters: "My dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life... Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation."

Special intensive voter list revisions are complete, with final electoral rolls published. CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reviewed preparations, including a March 10 visit to West Bengal and other regions. ECI has appointed Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to ensure free, fair polls and smooth field-level management. Key contests include West Bengal's 294 seats (TMC vs. BJP, Mamata Banerjee in power since 2011); Assam's 126 seats (BJP-led NDA vs. Congress); Kerala's 140 seats (LDF vs. UDF, with BJP-NDA eyeing ~100 seats via allies like BDJS and Twenty20); Tamil Nadu's 234 seats (alliances finalising shares); and Puducherry's 30 seats (Congress-DMK-CPI vs. AIADMK-BJP-AINRC).

West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, the BJP-led NDA government faces off against Congress for all 126 seats. Kerala's 140-seat contest pits the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA entering aggressively by planning to field candidates in around 100 seats, while allies like Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 cover the rest.

Tamil Nadu's 234 assembly seats are heating up as parties finalize seat-sharing deals and ramp up campaigns within their alliances. Puducherry's 30 constituencies for the 16th Legislative Assembly feature Congress allied with DMK and CPI against a opposition bloc of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK. To ensure free and fair elections, ECI has deployed Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for efficient oversight at the field level.