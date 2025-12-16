IPL 2026 auction: When and where to watch marquee event on TV and streaming in India? With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction all set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the marquee event.

Abu Dhabi:

The stage is set for one of the biggest events of the year, the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction. The marquee event is slated to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, and the 10 IPL franchises will be looking to get their hands on the best players ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament.

It is worth noting that a total of 350 players will be going under the hammer in the event. The likes of Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, and Liam Livingstone will be some of the names who will be present in the auction pool and will be expected to fetch a high price for themselves as they go under the hammer.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be going into the auction with the biggest purse, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the event. Furthermore, many have touted Australia all-rounder Cameron Green as the player who could fetch the highest price from the franchises in the auction.

With the auction rapidly approaching, many fans will be wondering where they will be able to watch the auction.

IPL 2026 auction live streaming details:

Where to watch IPL 2026 auction on TV?

The latest edition of the IPL 2026 auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch IPL 2026 auction online?

The fans can stream the BBL online on JioHotsar.

When will the IPL 2026 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on Tuesday, December 16.

What time will the IPL 2026 mini auction begin?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will begin at 2:30 PM (IST)

Where will the IPL 2026 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

