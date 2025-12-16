Abhigyan Kundu scripts history, slams double century against Malaysia in under-19 Asia Cup India under-19 batter Abhigyan Kundu put forth a brilliant performance, slamming a double century against Malaysia in the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, scripting history, becoming the first Indian to do so in a youth ODI.

Dubai:

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 continued with India taking on Malaysia. The two sides locked horns at the 7he Sevens Stadium, Dubai, on December 16. The clash began with India batting first after losing the toss, and all eyes were set upon batter Abhigyan Kundu.

Coming in to bat in the first innings after the fall of the first wicket, Kundu performed brilliantly and went on to score a double century. He amassed 209* runs in 125 deliveries and became the first India player to smash a double century in youth ODIs.

It is worth noting that India began their innings with Ayush Mhatre departing early and Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring 50. Furthermore, Vedant Trivedi scored 90 runs in 106 deliveries.

India post 408 in first innings

Speaking of the ongoing game, through some brilliant performance in the first innings of the clash and Kanish Chouhan adding 14 runs at the back end of the innings, India posted a total of 408 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Malaysia, Muhammad Akram was the highest wicket-taker for Malaysia. Taking five wickets to his name, Akram was the only highlight for the side in the first innings. Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran and Jaashwin Krishnamurthi took one wicket each as well.

It is worth noting that currently, India leads Group A of the tournament. The side is placed alongside Pakistan, the UAE, and Malaysia in the group. With two wins out of two, India are at the top of the standings. Pakistan occupies second, the UAE is in third, and Malaysia is in fourth. With a mammoth total posted against Malaysia, the Men in Blue will hope to continue their winning run and stay at the top of the standings.

