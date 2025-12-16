Suresh Raina backs Chennai Super Kings to go after star India batter in IPL 2026 auction Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took centre stage and backed five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings to acquire the services of star batter Sarfaraz Khan in the upcoming edition of the IPL auction.

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction is set to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. With 369 players going under the hammer, the 10 sides will be looking to give it their best shot in hopes of getting the biggest names within their ranks ahead of the new edition of the IPL.

Ahead of the auction, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina took centre stage and backed five-time champions Chennai Super Kings to go after India batter Sarfaraz Khan.

"The form Sarfaraz is in, even if he plays four or six matches and wins you two games, it will be fully justified. Chennai’s wicket is technically sound, and if he gets set in a system like CSK, where the focus is on winning games, I think CSK will benefit greatly from his form,” Suresh Raina told Star Sports.

"I think he is in great form. We saw earlier that when Venkatesh Iyer was bought for a big amount, the form wasn’t quite there. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, is batting really well right now. You don’t get that kind of player easily—the range of shots he plays, the confidence he has,” he added.

Sarfaraz Khan’s numbers in the IPL

Speaking of Sarfaraz Khan, the star India batter has played 50 games in the IPL so far. In the 50 matches, he has amassed 585 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 22.5 runs.

Furthermore, the batter has been in exceptional form as of late, and it could be interesting to see how many franchises go after Sarfaraz, and how big of a price he could fetch in the upcoming edition of the IPL auction.

