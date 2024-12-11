High blood pressure increases rapidly in winter, include THESE potassium-rich fruits in your diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL High blood pressure increases rapidly in winter

High blood pressure is very dangerous for health. Especially, it increases rapidly in winter. Blood pressure also increases rapidly due to an unbalanced lifestyle and diet. In such a situation, as soon as you notice the symptoms of high BP, you should consume these fruits rich in potassium in your diet. Potassium is an electrolyte-rich element that helps in controlling BP. It works in the contraction of nervous system muscles. It reduces the effect of sodium on blood pressure. It helps in transporting nutrients into cells and waste products out of cells. Potassium is very important in balancing fluid.

Include THESE potassium-rich fruits in your diet:

Avocado: Avocados are a good source of potassium. This mineral plays an important role in activating nerve impulses throughout your nervous system. Nerve impulses help in muscle contractions and in regulating the heartbeat. Guava: There is 688 mg of potassium in 1 cup of guava. Due to this, arteries widen and blood circulation improves. This mineral is also necessary for a healthy heart, as it helps regulate its movement in and out of the cells and keeps the heartbeat balanced. Kiwi: 1 cup of kiwi fruit contains approximately 562 mg of potassium. That is, 312 mg of potassium per 100 grams. It helps keep the heart healthy. Apart from this, eating this fruit helps in increasing immunity and keeping the body's cells and muscles healthy. Banana: Eating bananas is a weight gainer. 100 grams of banana contains 358 mg of potassium, which helps in keeping your heart healthy. It keeps the arteries healthy and protects you from heart-related diseases like high BP. So, for all these reasons, you should eat these fruits.

