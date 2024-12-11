Noida Police arrests two wanted criminals carrying Rs 25,000 bounty in encounter | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noida Police arrests two wanted criminals carrying Rs 25,000 bounty in encounter.

Noida encounter: Two wanted criminals carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 each on their heads were arrested in an encounter with police at Gautam Budha Nagar on Wednesday, officials said. The encounter took place near Cherry County Society near the Bisrakh police station area.

During checking by the Bisrakh Police in Gautam Budha Nagar, two criminals, Harpreet alias Preet alias Jassi and Harpreet Singh alias Honey, were arrested. The two criminals were riding a motorcycle, but when the police tried to stop them, they opened fire on the cops. In the retaliatory action, both criminals were injured and arrested by the police at last.

DCP (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan, informed that Harpreet alias Preet alias Jassi has a long criminal record, including cases of theft, dacoity, attempt to murder, and offences under the Gangster Act. The police were searching for him in several cases in North West Delhi and the NCR region. A case under the Gangster Act is registered against him in the Bisrakh police station area.

On the other hand, Harpreet Singh alias Honey is involved in several serious crimes in North West Delhi and the NCR region. He was also wanted in cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act. A case under the Gangster Act is also registered against him in the Bisrakh police station.

According to DCP, both criminals had a reward of Rs 25,000 on their heads.

Recovery made by Noida Police

Two country-made pistols, live and used cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession. Both were later sent to the hospital for medical treatment.