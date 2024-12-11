Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Noida Police arrests two wanted criminals carrying Rs 25,000 bounty in encounter | VIDEO

Noida Police arrests two wanted criminals carrying Rs 25,000 bounty in encounter | VIDEO

Noida encounter: Over 70 serious criminal cases, including theft, robbery, attempted murder, and offences under the Gangster Act, have been registered against the two criminals. The police are conducting further investigation into the matter.

Reported By : Sanjay Sah Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Noida
Published : Dec 11, 2024 23:35 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 23:45 IST
Noida encounter, Noida Police arrests two wanted criminals carrying Rs 25000 bounty in encounter, bi
Image Source : INDIA TV Noida Police arrests two wanted criminals carrying Rs 25,000 bounty in encounter.

Noida encounter: Two wanted criminals carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 each on their heads were arrested in an encounter with police at Gautam Budha Nagar on Wednesday, officials said. The encounter took place near Cherry County Society near the Bisrakh police station area.

During checking by the Bisrakh Police in Gautam Budha Nagar, two criminals, Harpreet alias Preet alias Jassi and Harpreet Singh alias Honey, were arrested. The two criminals were riding a motorcycle, but when the police tried to stop them, they opened fire on the cops. In the retaliatory action, both criminals were injured and arrested by the police at last.

DCP (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan, informed that Harpreet alias Preet alias Jassi has a long criminal record, including cases of theft, dacoity, attempt to murder, and offences under the Gangster Act. The police were searching for him in several cases in North West Delhi and the NCR region. A case under the Gangster Act is registered against him in the Bisrakh police station area.

On the other hand, Harpreet Singh alias Honey is involved in several serious crimes in North West Delhi and the NCR region. He was also wanted in cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act. A case under the Gangster Act is also registered against him in the Bisrakh police station.

According to DCP, both criminals had a reward of Rs 25,000 on their heads. 

Related Stories
Three workers dead in fire at sofa factory in Greater Noida, check details

Three workers dead in fire at sofa factory in Greater Noida, check details

Noida Traffic DCP Yamuna Prasad transferred over 'lapses in management' during Expo Mart event

Noida Traffic DCP Yamuna Prasad transferred over 'lapses in management' during Expo Mart event

Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border ahead of farmers' protest march, barricades installed

Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border ahead of farmers' protest march, barricades installed

Farmers Protest: Greater Noida-Noida Expressway opens after protesters move to Ambedkar Park

Farmers Protest: Greater Noida-Noida Expressway opens after protesters move to Ambedkar Park

Noida: Four-lane underpass coming up near Signature Bridge soon to ease traffic jams, check details

Noida: Four-lane underpass coming up near Signature Bridge soon to ease traffic jams, check details

Section 163 imposed in Noida till Dec 7, public gatherings banned: Check full list of restrictions

Section 163 imposed in Noida till Dec 7, public gatherings banned: Check full list of restrictions

Recovery made by Noida Police 

Two country-made pistols, live and used cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession. Both were later sent to the hospital for medical treatment. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement