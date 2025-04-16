'India has changed, I wish I could say same for...': Jaishankar slams Pakistan for nurturing terrorism Jaishankar's comments on Pakistan came after India slammed Islamabad's criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Islamabad should look into its own “abysmal” record in protecting minority rights.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned Pakistan on Wednesday that if acts of terrorism are committed, there will be "consequences". Jaishankar, who was speaking during an interactive session with students at Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) in Gujarat, also stressed that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were a turning point for the country as Indians collectively realised that "such behaviour from a neighbour could no longer be tolerated".

Jaishankar, in his address, also noted the journeys of both India and Pakistan in the previous decades. While the EAM emphasised India's evolution in past decades, he highlighted that Pakistan is still stuck with their "terrorism industry", saying, "India has changed; I wish I could say Pakistan has changed. Unfortunately, they continue to develop bad habits in many ways."

Jaishankar's comment came after India strongly rejected Pakistan’s criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, as New Delhi said that Islamabad should look into its own “abysmal” record in protecting minority rights.

Describing Pakistan's comments on the law as “motivated and baseless”, Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that Islamabad has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters.

“We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India,” Jaiswal said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson reportedly referred to the Waqf (Amendment) Act as an "attempt to dispossess Muslims" of their belongings, including mosques and shrines.