Live Supreme Court begins hearing on pleas challenging Waqf Act | Live Updates The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was passed by the Parliament on April 4 and received the President's assent on April 5. The Central Government subsequently notified the enforcement of the Act, bringing it into effect from April 8.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench said it would first examine two preliminary questions — whether the matter should be heard by the apex court or by the High Court, and what specific issues the petitioners intend to raise.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, opened his arguments by stating that the amendment seeks to intervene, through parliamentary legislation, in an essential and integral part of a faith. He further questioned a provision that requires a person to have practised Islam for five years to set up Waqf, asking how the state could determine someone's religious identity and whether personal law would apply in such cases.

Further hearings are expected to outline the scope of the legal challenge.