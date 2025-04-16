Radio-tagged Amur Falcon on exceptional 22,000 km return trip from Africa to Siberia with an India stopover An Amur Falcon that was radio-tagged in Manipur last November has begun its return migration to Siberia after spending 114 days in southern Africa, scientists have confirmed.

Each year, thousands of Amur Falcons (Falco amurensis) pass through India on an extraordinary journey that spans continents. These pigeon-sized raptors, known for one of the longest migrations among birds of prey, travel from their breeding grounds in northeastern Asia to their winter homes in southern Africa—and back again. Northeast India is not just a pitstop but a critical refuelling site where the birds rest and feed before crossing the Arabian Sea. Without India, this spectacular migration would not be possible.

To better understand their migration and protect them further, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) launched a satellite-tagging initiative in Manipur’s Tamenglong district in 2018. By tagging the birds, researchers can monitor their routes, behaviour, and survival rates. This data has been crucial in advocating for international cooperation in protecting migratory birds.

How the falcons are tracked

In November 2024, two falcons - Chiuluan2 and Gwangram - were fitted with satellite transmitters and released. Named after local villages in Manipur, the birds have since been under close observation.

Chiuluan2, the male falcon, began his return migration from Botswana on April 8, 2025. By mid-April, he had already reached Somalia, covering nearly 3,000 kilometres. He is expected to cross the Arabian Sea into India within the next ten days.

Gwangram, a female, was last recorded in Kenya on February 1, 2025, before her transmitter stopped sending signals. While her current status is unknown, her earlier tracking data contributed valuable insights into the route used by female falcons.

The real backpacker

The Amur Falcon’s epic voyage begins in the Amur region, located in the far eastern parts of Russia and northeastern China. They breed here during the summer, nesting in tree cavities and feeding on insects. As temperatures begin to drop around September, they set out on their southward migration, flying thousands of kilometres through China and India before launching into a non-stop flight over the Arabian Sea toward Africa.

They arrive in southern African nations like Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa in time for the warmer months. After spending the winter there, the falcons begin their return journey around April, once again passing through India as they make their way back to Asia.

India stopover

India, particularly its northeastern states of Nagaland and Manipur, plays a pivotal role in this migration. These regions serve as stopover points where the falcons can rest and feed—especially during the retreat of the monsoon, when termites emerge in large numbers. This feeding frenzy helps the falcons build enough energy to make the 3,000-kilometre flight over open ocean, one of the most demanding legs of their journey.

In the past, these same regions were also the site of mass hunting. However, conservation efforts led by local communities, wildlife organisations, and state forest departments have turned the tide. Former hunting grounds have become safe zones, and the Amur Falcon is now widely celebrated as a symbol of conservation success in Northeast India.

Learnings from nature

The journey of the Amur Falcon highlights the interconnectedness of ecosystems across continents. These birds rely on the safety and ecological health of each stop along their migratory path. India’s role is central—not just geographically, but also in terms of responsibility. By protecting their roosting and feeding grounds, India contributes to a global effort to ensure the survival of this remarkable species.

The transformation of hunting sites into conservation success stories in Manipur and Nagaland offers a blueprint for other regions facing similar challenges. Education, community involvement, and scientific research have turned the Amur Falcon into a conservation ambassador—not just in India, but around the world.