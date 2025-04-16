Veteran broadcaster Alan Wilkins returns to IPL after getting an all-clear from throat cancer Alan Wilkins shared the news on social media that he has gotten an all-clear from the doctors to be able to commentate again and was excited to return to the IPL.

New Delhi:

Veteran commentator and broadcaster Alan Wilkins has received an all-clear from his doctors and medical team to be doing commentary again after being diagnosed with throat cancer. Wilkins shared happy and emotional news on social media while being excited to be involved with the IPL yet again.

"Knowing that I am heading to India to work on the @IPL after being given the All Clear from throat cancer makes me feel incredibly blessed. And “young” again! Never Give Up," wrote Wilkins on X (formerly Twitter). Wilkins, who is currently part of the administration for the Welsh County side Glamorgan, is a well-reputed and respected broadcaster, presenter and commentator.

The 71-year-old Welsh man, played as a left-arm medium pacer for Glamorgan and Gloucestershire in his playing days before injury cut his career short. Since then, Wilkins transitioned into commentary rather smoothly, being hailed as one of the best voices behind the mic in the sport.

With the likes of Mark Nicholas, Lisa Sthalekar, Mike Haysman and Mark Butcher being involved in the Pakistan Super League, Wilkins choosing to come to IPL will only enhance the viewing experience of the audience with his insights.

IPL 2025 slowly heating up

With 31 matches done and dusted, the 2025 edition of the IPL is slowly heating up with the teams in the bottom half starting to win games and the ones above them showing chinks in their armour. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have looked the part, Punjab Kings and RCB haven't been too far and Lucknow Super Giants have played a bit irresponsible cricket at times but with the personnel at their disposal, they have done well. KKR and Rajasthan Royals need to get back to the winning ways while the trio of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad can't afford any more slip-ups.