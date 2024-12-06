Parliament passes 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak' to replace 90-year-old Aircraft Act: Here are key facts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 was passed by Parliament on December 5.

Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak: Amid the ongoing Winter Session, Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to replace the Aircraft Act, 1934 and provides for manufacture and maintenance in the aviation sector, remove redundancies and for ease of doing business. The bill, known as Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, was passed by a voice vote after a reply to a discussion by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha had already passed the bill on August 9. The minister answered queries of members on a range of issues including to rise in air ticket prices.

This bill seeks to elevate safety standards, foster investments, and bring India’s aviation regulatory framework in line with global norms. By promoting growth, accessibility, and affordability while prioritizing safety, the new legislation is anticipated to boost the nation's aviation sector significantly and encourage its continued expansion. Replying to the debate on the bill in the Upper House, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the change in title of the bill from English to Hindi, to which many members raised objections, was done to "showcase India's heritage and culture", and "there was no violation of Constitutional rule".

Key objectives of 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024'

The bill focuses on enhancing safety, regulatory oversight, and consumer protection while aligning with international standards.

The bill promotes self-reliance in aircraft manufacturing, encourages investment, and establishes robust governance structures for civil aviation authorities.

It seeks to provide for design, manufacture and maintenance of aircraft and related equipment.

The bill seeks to empower the central government to regulate issuance of Radio Telephone Operator (Restricted) Certificate and licence to provide for ease of business.

It seeks to empower the government to make rules to implement the Convention relating to international civil aviation and other matters relating to civil aviation security.

The bill provides or imprisonment, fine or penalties for contravention of the provisions of the Act or the rules besides removing ambiguities and redundancies.

It also provides for repeal of the Aircraft Act, 1934 and regulatory provisions for effective implementation of the proposed legislation.

The bill also seeks to empower the central government to issue orders in emergency in the interest of public safety or tranquillity, provide for payment of compensation for loss or damage in such manner as provided under the Act.

The bill also provides for appeal against the matters relating to compensation, licence, certificate or approval and adjudication of penalties.

Civil Aviation Minister on rising airfare

Responding to concerns of some MPs over skyrocketing airfare, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government has worked on improving accessibility to a certain extent through "Udan scheme" and is committed to making it affordable for passengers. Naidu further said the air ticket pricing mechanism is deregulated and it remains a "win-win situation for everyone". He also stressed on the need to develop local airports to accommodate more passengers. He explained that the airfares are deregulated globally and in India since 1994. However, the ministry monitors the airfares and airlines have liability to inform it before they decide a fare for a particular route, Naidu added.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha passes 'Boilers Bill, 2024' to replace century-old Boilers Act, 1923 | Here's all you need to know