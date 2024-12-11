Star Air to connect Hyderabad and Lucknow with THESE two cities from Jan 1: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Regional carrier Star Air.

Regional airline Star Air announced on Wednesday its plans to commence flights linking Hyderabad and Lucknow with Jharsuguda (Odisha) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh) starting January 1. With this expansion, the airline will increase its network to a total of 24 destinations. Star Air aims to enhance regional connectivity through this strategic addition to its route map.

"The launch of new destinations connecting Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jharsuguda, and Raipur represents a significant step forward in Star Air's mission to strengthen regional connectivity across India. These flights aim to provide passengers with greater convenience while contributing to the growth of trade, tourism, and economic opportunities in these regions," said Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO at Star Air.

Star Air expansion

The addition of new destinations in the network comes on the back of the airline's recent announcement of expanding the fleet to 25 aircraft over the next three years as part of its plans to foster last-mile connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country, it said. The airline currently has a fleet of nine aircraft, comprising four Embraer E175s and five Embraer E145s, positioning it well for future growth and connectivity.

SpiceXpress partners with Star Air

Earlier this year, SpiceJet's cargo arm SpiceXpress partnered with Bengaluru-based Star Air to manage the belly space capacity for carrying cargo in Star Air's fleet. The Kolhapur-headquartered Sanjay Ghodawat Group-owned Star Air has a fleet of nine Embraer planes, operating across 20 domestic destinations. This collaboration underlines SpiceXpress's commitment to expanding its reach and strengthening the domestic air cargo infrastructure, SpiceJet said in a statement. Under the collaboration, Star Air enhanced SpiceXpress's domestic network, incorporating nine new destinations -- Bhuj, Kalaburagi, Kishangarh, Kolhapur, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, and Shivamogga.



