Air India extends 'Vista Stream' inflight entertainment service to single-aisle fleet: Know all about it

Air India's new inflight entertainment service is known as 'Vista Stream'

Air India announced on Tuesday the extension of its wireless inflight entertainment service, 'Vista Stream', to its single-aisle aircraft. This service allows passengers to stream a wide array of entertainment content directly to their personal devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Launched in August this year, 'Vista Stream' was initially available on the airline's wide-body fleet, excluding newly acquired Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft. With this expansion, the service is now accessible on both wide-body and narrow-body planes, catering to passengers across international and domestic routes.

As per the airline, this move aims to enhance passenger experience by providing convenient access to diverse entertainment options during flights. With the roll out, passengers can explore over 1600+ hours of premium curated content, from Bollywood blockbusters and Hollywood hits to captivating documentaries, classic tunes, and curated children's programmes. Besides, it also features a live map for real-time flight tracking and is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, ensuring easy access to entertainment for all throughout the flight, Air India said.

What is wireless inflight entertainment service?

The introduction of 'Vista' aims to provide passengers with uninterrupted entertainment options until the retrofit of the older aircraft is complete. Passengers using 'Vista' can stream content directly on their personal electronic devices, and the service also includes a live map display for flight tracking. The service is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, ensuring a seamless entertainment experience across multiple platforms. Air India's current operational fleet consists of 140 aircraft, and the new service is expected to enhance the overall passenger experience during this transitional phase.

Air India expands fleet

Earlier on Monday, Air India announced that it has placed an additional order for 100 Airbus aircraft, including 10 widebody A350 jets and 90 narrowbody A320 Family planes, such as the A321neo. This new order builds on the airline's earlier agreements, bringing its total Airbus orders for 2023 to 350 aircraft, comprising 40 A350s and 310 A320 Family aircraft. The latest purchase is also supplementary to Air India's firm orders for 470 aircraft placed with Airbus and Boeing last year. In a bid to enhance operational efficiency, Air India revealed that it has selected Airbus' Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to manage the maintenance needs of its expanding A350 fleet.

