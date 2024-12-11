Does salt also have an expiry date? Know the facts related to it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether salt gets spoiled or not.

Food is incomplete without salt. If there is no salt in the food, then it is impossible to eat it. No matter how many spices and vegetables are added to any dish, if salt is not added to it, then there will be no taste. Without it, there can be no taste in the food. It not only enhances the taste of food, but it is also necessary for health. Salt is a mineral, which is prepared from sodium chloride.

Salt contains essential elements like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin D. You must have noticed that everything in the kitchen, from oil, spices, and vegetables to pulses, gets spoiled at some point in time, but does salt ever get spoiled? Many people do not even know whether salt ever expires or not. Let us know about the expiry date of salt.

Does salt ever go bad?

Edible salt is made of sodium chloride. Its chemical aspect remains stable. This means that salt is not affected by time and it never expires. Apart from this, the speciality of salt is that it does not form bacteria or fungi. Bacteria need moisture to grow and a pure salt never contains water. This is the reason why salt never gets spoiled.

Why does salt never spoil?

Salt is dangerous for many types of microbes. This is the reason why it never gets spoiled. According to the report of the National Academic Institutes of Medicine, after adding salt to anything, the microbial cells have to undergo osmotic shock. This is the reason why microbial cells never grow in salt and salt never gets spoiled.

NOTE: According to the US Department of Agriculture, pure salt never spoils. However, refined sea salt contains a little bit of sea moss. If the salt comes in contact with moisture, it starts forming lumps. This type of salt can also be used for three years. Even though the quality of salt may deteriorate, it is still safe to use it in food.

ALSO READ: From beating the eggs to cooking, do not make THESE 5 common mistakes; know useful tips