From beating the eggs to cooking, do not make THESE 5 common mistakes; know useful tips

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Do not make THESE 5 common mistakes while cooking eggs

Eggs are liked to be eaten in every season. Whether the egg is boiled or made into an omelette, eggs are eaten and prepared in all ways. Every day, egg curry is prepared in a royal style in some house or the other. We can say that every way of eating eggs is delicious and nutritious. But if some mistakes are made while cooking eggs, then it can not only affect the taste but also the texture of the entire dish.

This is because many times we unknowingly make such small mistakes, due to which all our hard work goes to waste. Also, you don't like the food very much; if this happens to you too, then don't worry. This is because in this article we are going to tell you about those mistakes, by avoiding them you can make your eggs perfect.

1. Beating eggs correctly

Whenever we make something with eggs, we have to take it out in a bowl and beat it. Therefore, it is important to beat it properly; for this, beat the egg gently until its color becomes light and the texture becomes frothy. Also, use eggs kept at room temperature instead of cold eggs. This will mash it very well. Be careful not to beat the eggs more than necessary. Also, do not bring the eggs to room temperature before beating.

2. Heating the pan properly

If the pan is not heated properly while cooking, it not only affects the taste and texture of the dish but can also slow down the cooking process. Therefore, it is important to heat the pan properly so that the egg cooks very well. Apart from this, use a non-stick pan so that the egg does not stick. During this, keep the flame low so that the egg gets cooked properly from the inside. Also, put only that much oil or butter in the pan, which helps in cooking the egg.

3. Don't crack eggs into a cold pan

One mistake that people often make while cooking eggs is to break the eggs in a cold pan. This small mistake can make the egg hard. Therefore, it is very important to heat the pan well before cooking the eggs. First of all, put some butter or oil in the pan and heat it on low flame. As soon as the butter melts or the oil becomes hot, pour the eggs into the pan so that the texture of the eggs becomes soft and tasty, and they do not stick to the pan. This tip can be useful for making eggs in every way.

4. Eggs not being fresh

The taste of the egg also depends on its freshness. If the egg is not fresh, it will taste very bad. This is because as the egg grows older, it molds. Its yolk becomes smelly and the white part becomes hard. Therefore, always use fresh eggs, and even if you have old eggs, use them for boiling.

5. How to peel eggshells

It is difficult to peel the egg after boiling it. In such a situation, this hack can help you. All you have to do is that when you put water and eggs in the pan, add half a teaspoon of baking soda while boiling the eggs. By doing this, whenever you remove the eggshell, it will come out very easily.

ALSO READ: Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun Recipe: Follow step-by-step guide to prepare THIS delicious sweet dish