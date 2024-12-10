Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun Recipe: Follow step-by-step guide to prepare THIS delicious sweet dish

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A step-by-step guide to preparing sweet potato gulab jamun.

It is always fun to eat hot gulab jamun in winter. You can make gulab jamun in winter not with mawa but with sweet potatoes. Yes, very tasty and soft gulab jamuns are made from sweet potatoes. If you try this recipe once, then you will eat such tasty gulab jamun without mawa throughout the season. Know how to make sweet potato gulab jamun.

Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun Recipe

First step- To make gulab jamun from sweet potato, you have to take 1 big sweet potato of thick size. Now boil the sweet potato in the same way as you boil potatoes in water. Peel it when it cools down and then mash the sweet potato with your hands or with the help of a grater. Keep in mind that there should not be any seed or lump in the sweet potato.

Second step- Now add half a cup of milk powder, 2 spoons of flour and 2 pinches of baking powder, 1 spoon of desi ghee to the sweet potato and mix. The dough should neither be too wet nor too hard. If it feels tight, you can use 1-2 spoons of milk. You have to prepare a very soft and smooth dough. Cover it and leave it for 15 minutes to set.

Third step- Till then prepare the syrup for gulab jamun. For this, add 1 cup sugar and a little less than 1 cup water and make the syrup while stirring. You can add green cardamom for taste. Make the syrup on medium flame. The syrup should not be made too thick.

Fourth step- Now prepare the balls of gulab jamun. Take a small dough ball, make it smooth and prepare all the gulab jamuns from the dough. Heat oil in a pan and fry the gulab jamuns by keeping the flame of the gas medium to low. In between, reduce the flame of the gas for some time. So that these gulab jamuns get cooked from inside.

Fifth step- Fry all the gulab jamuns like this and take them out when they turn brown. Now put the fried gulab jamuns in the prepared syrup and leave it like this for about half to 1 hour. This will allow the syrup to penetrate inside the gulab jamuns. Tasty and supersoft gulab jamuns made from sweet potato are ready.

