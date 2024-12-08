Treat your taste buds with Sarson Ka Saag in winter, try THIS easy, step-by-step recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Treat your taste buds with Sarson Ka Saag in winter

Green leafy vegetables are available in abundance in winter. Mustard greens and makki ki roti are special dishes of winter. You should cook and eat mustard greens in the winter season. Most people don't know how to make excellent mustard greens. Sometimes the taste of mustard greens becomes a bit bitter. The greens of some people do not dissolve well. The main reason for this is the method of preparing the greens. The way greens are prepared in villages, today we are telling you the same method of preparing the greens. Know what is important to add while preparing Saron Ka Saag so that the bitterness of mustard greens goes away.

How to make Saron Ka Saag?

Step 1: To make mustard greens, wash the mustard leaves thoroughly. Mustard greens alone do not taste the same as when mixed with any other thing. You can add some bathua or any other greens to the mustard greens.

Step 2: Wash the greens thoroughly and chop them finely. Wash them with water once after cutting. Now put the greens in a pan or cooker and cook it open. Add 1 cup of water to the greens and let it cook on medium flame. While cooking the greens, add salt and a pinch of turmeric to it.

Step 3: When the saag melts and gets cooked well, take 1-2 spoons of wheat flour, maize, or any millet flour in a bowl. Now prepare a batter by adding water to this flour. Add 1 pinch of asafoetida in it add the flour batter to the saag and cook while stirring. This will make the saag smooth.

Step 4: When the saag is well mixed and cooked, turn off the gas. Now put Desi Ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds, 1 pinch of asafoetida, 8-10 cloves of garlic chopped thickly, and 2 whole red chilies and cook. Add 1 teaspoon of Kashmiri red chili on top. Add saag in the prepared tadka.

Step 5: Now cook the saag a little with the tadka, and when the saag is cooked well while serving it, add half a spoon of butter on top and serve. Eat this saag with millet and maize roti. You will enjoy eating mustard greens.

