Should pickles be refrigerated or kept outside? Know which way of storing achaar is better

Eating pickles in this season has its fun. The spicy and sweet-sour aroma of pickles makes every food special. In this season, pickles not only enhance the taste of food but also prove beneficial for health. That is why people prepare pickles in large quantities and store them. However, the problem increases when the correct way of storing pickles is not known.

Although there are many popular ways to store pickles, many people do not know even the basic things, like whether pickles should be kept in the fridge or if it is better to leave them outside. If you are also surrounded by these questions, then definitely read this article because you will get the answers to these questions in it. So what are you waiting for? Let us know in detail some special things that can help in maintaining the taste and freshness of pickles.

Should pickles be kept in the fridge?

A refrigerator is used to protect anything from spoiling. But can pickles be stored in the refrigerator? The answer to this depends on the ingredients used to make the pickle and for how many days you want to store it. When less oil or spices have been used in the pickle, then it becomes necessary to keep it in the fridge. At the same time, it would be better to keep pickles prepared from fruits in the fridge. However, if you are going to consume the pickle in a few weeks, then it is right to store it outside.

Storing pickles outside is a traditional method. It can be the right option for many types of pickles. But there are certain things to keep in mind before storing it outside. It completely depends on the type of pickle, ingredients, and season. Pickles made using mustard oil and spices can be kept outside. Pickles can be stored outside in this season. If you want to keep pickles outside, keep them in an airtight container so that moisture and air cannot enter it.

How to store pickles outside?

Store pickles in a cool and dry place, like a cupboard or shelf.

Make sure to put a layer of oil in the container so that the pickle remains fresh.

Keep the pickle in the sun every month so that it does not get fungus.

Pickle Storage Hacks

To prevent pickles from spoiling, add an equal amount of oil to it. This helps in protecting the pickles from air and fungus. Keep the pickle container in the sun for a few hours every month. This keeps the pickle fresh for a long time and also enhances its taste. Use only a dry and clean spoon while taking out the pickle. Using a wet spoon can cause fungus to grow in the pickle. Store pickles in a cool and dry place. Avoid heat and humid areas of the kitchen, as it can spoil the pickles. Check the pickles from time to time. If any fungus or spoilage is seen, remove it immediately. Also, always store pickles in glass or ceramic containers.

