Treat your children daily with THIS healthy, nourishing juice; know its surprising benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Treat your children daily with THIS healthy juice

Anemia is a common problem among children in India. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2005, at least 80 percent of children aged 12 to 23 months in India suffer from anemia (lack of blood). Irritability, anger, tight stools, fatigue, and physical weakness are seen in children suffering from anemia. It is advisable to consume a healthy diet to overcome anemia in children. Beetroot, carrot, and apple juice are such healthy options.

Benefits of Beetroot, Carrot, and Apple Juice for Kids

According to Dr. Tarun Anand, beetroot, carrot, and apple juice contain fiber, antioxidants, and many nutrients like potassium, zinc, and iron, which help in improving the health of the child. Here are the surprising benefits of this juice:

Helpful in physical development: Beetroot, carrot, and apple juice contain adequate amounts of iron and folate. It helps in increasing hemoglobin in the blood and improving oxygen supply. Also, consuming this juice increases the physical energy of children. Make immunity strong: Vitamins (A, C, and E) and antioxidants present in beetroot, carrots, and apples also help protect children from seasonal diseases and infections. Its nutrients strengthen the immune system of children and protect them from cold, cough, and fever. Keeps the skin healthy: Along with the body, the skin of children also needs nutrients for growth. Vitamins A and C in carrot, beetroot, and apple juice help in making the skin of children glowing. It helps in repairing skin cells, which makes the skin of children healthy. Keeps the digestive system healthy: Children often face problems in bowel movement due to not drinking milk and not eating properly. Beetroot, carrot, and apple juice are also beneficial in relieving bowel movement, stomach pain, and constipation. The fiber present in it improves the digestive system and removes the problem of constipation. Helpful in mental development: According to pediatricians, beetroot, carrot, and apple juice contain adequate amounts of phytonutrients and antioxidants. These are essential for the mental development of children. These help in improving the concentration and memory of children.

Beetroot, Carrot, and Apple Juice Recipe

The recipe for beetroot, carrot, and apple juice for children is very easy. You can make it at home in just 10 minutes.

List of Ingredients:

1 small beetroot

1 apple

1 carrot

1 small piece of ginger

Juice of 1 lemon

How to make juice?

First of all, wash the vegetables and fruits thoroughly.

Cut the beetroot, carrot, and apple into small pieces and put them in the blender.

Add ginger and lemon juice in the same blender and mix.

Finally, add black salt to this juice and give it to the children.

ALSO READ: Roti vs Rice: Which is the healthier choice for dinner for weight loss?