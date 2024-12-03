Roti vs Rice: Which is the healthier choice for dinner for weight loss?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Roti vs Rice: Which is the healthier choice?

All the elements found in both roti and rice can prove to be a boon for your health. In India, people often decorate their food plates by serving dal, rice, vegetables, and roti. Does this question ever arise in your mind about which one should be eaten at night i.e. at dinner, roti or rice? If yes, then to find the answer to this question, you will have to gain information about the benefits of both things.

Bread is beneficial for health

Roti, which is rich in many nutrients including fiber, protein, vitamin B-complex, iron, and zinc, can prove to be effective in improving your gut health. Apart from this, by eating fiber-rich roti, you can also make your weight loss journey easier to a great extent. Not only this, the elements found in roti can strengthen your heart health.

Benefits of eating rice

Rice contains a good amount of protein, vitamin B-complex, fiber, and carbohydrates. Rice can prove to be effective in boosting the energy levels of your body. Apart from this, the elements found in rice can also develop and repair muscles. Now whether you should eat roti or rice at night depends on your health goals.

What is better for dinner for weight loss?

To lose weight, it is advisable to eat roti or brown rice. Eating roti instead of rice at night can prove to be more beneficial. Eating rice at night can also have a bad effect on your gut health. If you are a diabetic patient, then you should avoid eating rice.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

ALSO READ: Fruit vs Fruit juice: Which is more beneficial? Know what doctor has to say