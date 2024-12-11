Why does psoriasis bother more in winter? Expert explains causes and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why psoriasis bothers more in winter.

Skin-related problems are also faced during the winter season. If someone has psoriasis, then he faces a lot of problems during winter. Psoriasis is a skin disease in which red scaly rashes start appearing on the skin. Due to this, itching and swelling persist in the affected area. This is an autoimmune disorder. Many people have questions about why psoriasis bothers more in winter. Now, let us know from Dr Ramita Kaur why psoriasis bothers us more in winter.

Experts say that the humidity in the air decreases in winter. The environment becomes very dry and this dry environment affects the skin. Due to this the symptoms of psoriasis such as itching, burning and swelling increase.

When the temperature drops, the blood vessels constrict, which slows down blood circulation in the skin. This causes the supply of moisture and nutrients to the skin to decrease. This also worsens the symptoms of psoriasis.

There is a lack of sunlight in winter, whereas vitamin D is essential for skin health. Its deficiency can increase the symptoms of psoriasis. People often take a hot bath to escape the cold, but hot water can make the skin even drier. This causes dryness in the skin and worsens the symptoms of psoriasis. In winter we wear warm clothes, when woollen and warm clothes come in direct contact with the body the friction on the skin increases and this causes itching, which aggravates psoriasis.

Understanding Psoriasis and Its Impact

When we spoke to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx Hospital and Research Centre, he said Psoriasis develops due to a defect in the immune system, resulting in the rapid proliferation of skin cells. This manifests itself as plaques, which are extremely raised and red inflamed portions of skin that are frequently itchy. It is highly heterogeneous; it ranges from a few patches of skin to many plaques that can extend over large areas and be painful, uncomfortable and distressing.

The underlying mechanism of psoriasis remains ambiguous, but a genetic component, environmental factors, and dysregulation of the immune system have been implicated. The condition has distinct trigger factors like stress, infections, and certain drugs which make the management quite patient-specific.

Regenerative Medicine: A New Frontier in Psoriasis Treatment

Dr. Mahajan states, “The possibility of treating autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis with cell therapy and other regenerative methods has inspired me as a researcher focusing on regenerative medicine. Our emphasis is on promoting the self-regenerative processes of the body. Most of the conventional therapies only provide symptomatic relief but with regenerative medicine, we hope to change the paradigm and address the root cause of the disease.”

