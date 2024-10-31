Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
IPL 2025 Retention: Full list of retained players by all 10 franchises

IPL 2025 Retention Full list of retained players by all 10 franchises: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma among others are the top retentions this year ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2024 18:05 IST
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are among the star players retained by their respective franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. 

 

Full list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

 MS Dhoni (4 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (18 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 crore), Shivam Dube (12 crore) Matheesha Pathirana (13 crore)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Virat Kohli (21 crore) Yash Dayal (5 crore), Rajat Patidar (11 crore)

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (16.5 crore), Rashid Khan (18 crore), B Sai Sudharsan (8.5 crore), Rahul Tewatia (four crore) and Shahrukh Khan (four crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Sunil Narine (12 crore), Rinku Singh (13 crore), Harshit Rana (4 crore), Andre Russell (12 crore), Ramandeep Singh (4 crore) and Varun Chakravarthy (12 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore), Travis Head (INR 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 6 crore)

Delhi Capitals (DC): 

Axar Patel (16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (10 crore), Abishek Porel (4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Sanju Samson (18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 crore), Riyan Parag (14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (4 crore)

 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran (INR 21 crore), Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (INR 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (INR 4 crore)

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore)

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore)

More to follow..........

 

