IPL 2025 Retention: Full list of retained players by all 10 franchises

IPL 2025 Retention: Full list of retained players by all 10 franchises IPL 2025 Retention Full list of retained players by all 10 franchises: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma among others are the top retentions this year ahead of the upcoming mega auction.