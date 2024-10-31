Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : HONG KONG SIXES Captains of all the participating teams pose with the trophy of Hong Kong Sixes.

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is set to reignite at a new platform as both teams are set to play against each other at the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 tournament. A total of 12 teams are participating in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to play against each other on the opening day of the tournament.

India vs Pakistan match, Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming and Broadcast details

When will India play Pakistan at the Hong Kong Sixes tournament?

India will take on Pakistan at the Hong Kong Sixes tournament on Friday, November 1. The match is expected to start at 11:30 am.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match on TV?

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match online?

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 Groups

Pool A: South Africa (A1), New Zealand (A2), Hong Kong (A3)

Pool B: Australia (B1), England (B2), Nepal (B3)

Pool C: India (C1), Pakistan (C2), UAE (C3)

Pool D: Sri Lanka (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Oman (D3)

Hong Kong Cricket Sixes Schedule

November 1

South Africa vs Hong Kong (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST) England vs Nepal (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST) Pakistan vs UAE (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST) Sri Lanka vs Oman (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST) New Zealand vs Hong Kong (9:40 AM IST-10:35 AM IST) Bangladesh vs Oman (10:35 AM IST-11:30 AM IST) India vs Pakistan (11:30 AM IST-12:25 PM IST) England vs Australia (12:25 PM IST-1:15 PM IST) South Africa vs New Zealand (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST) Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (2:10 PM IST-3:05 PM IST)

November 2

Australia vs Nepal (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST) India vs UAE (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST) Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST) Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST) Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 (9:40 AM IST-10:35 AM IST) Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 (10:35 AM IST-11:30 AM IST) Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 (11:30 AM IST-12:25 PM IST) Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 (12:25 PM IST-1:15 PM IST) Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST) Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 (2:10 PM IST-3:05 PM IST)

November 3