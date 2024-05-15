Arjun Kapoor wraps up shooting his 20th film, Singham Again, calls it 'biggest milestone' of career

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead antagonist in Rohit Shetty's next Singham Again, has wrapped up his portion of shooting. Taking to his social media accounts, he wrote, ''Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain!!! I have wrapped up my work on ‘Singham Again’!!! My 20th film and one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEM!!!'' Expressing his happiness for being part of 'most entertaining franchises' he added, ''I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon!!!''

Talking about wrapping up his shooting schedule for the film, Arjun said, "Wrapping up my part of the shoot for my 20th film and a mass entertainer like 'Singham Again’ feels like a significant achievement in my journey as an actor. This is the stuff you dream of when you watch masala films growing up!!! Working alongside Rohit Shetty sir has been an absolute privilege."

Talking about his director Rohit Shetty, Arjun added, "To see him and his team mount this mega film day in and day out makes you feel proud of being a part of this journey. Together with him and his team we've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I'm eagerly anticipating the moment when audiences get to experience this powerful story we've created on the big screen. Stay tuned for an exhilarating cinematic ride!"

Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the third instalment after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). However, it will be the fifth movie in Rohit's prestigious Cop Universe. The film will also witness several characters reprising their roles from the previous instalments including Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni Kamat Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao.

The story of the film is penned by Shantanu Srivastava and Milap Zaveri. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15 next year. However, several reports claiming the postponement of the film recently made rounds on the internet.

