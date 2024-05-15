'Yeh sirf Parliament hi nahi..': Rohit Shetty visits new Parliament building, shares video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will release in August this year.

Ace director Rohit Shetty, who is currently awaiting the release of his next film in the 'Singham' franchise, visited the new Parliament building in New Delhi. On Wednesday morning, he also shared a video on his Instagram account from his visit. In the video, he can be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket. Sharing the video, Rohit Shetty wrote, ''Naye Bharat ka naya Sansad Bhavan. Yeh sirf Parliament hi nahi, pura Bharat hai! Feeling proud, humbled and honoured. #AtmanirbharBharat.''

Watch the clip:

As soon as he shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Feeling proud of our nation's achievements!" Another user commented, "This is special." A third one wrote, ''Feeling proud of our nation's achievements.''

The new parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi in May last year. The new Indian Parliament building is triangular in shape to optimize space utilisation. The building is situated on a triangular plot of land and has three main spaces, the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and a Central Lounge.

The red and white sandstone used in the making of the building has been procured from Rajasthan's Sarmathura whereas Kesaria green stone, installed inside the Lok Sabha chamber, has been brought from Udaipur.

Before Rohit Shetty, several popular celebrities including Badshah, Ayushmann Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Divya Dutta, Dolly Singh and Shehnaaz Gill have also visited the building.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently busy with his next directorial, Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. Arjun Kapoor will be seen as the lead antagonist in the upcoming actioner. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 15, clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut declares assets worth Rs 91 cr, files nomination from Mandi for Lok Sabha polls

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Dune Part 2 set to premiere on THIS date