Kangana Ranaut declares assets worth Rs 91 cr, files nomination from Mandi for Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana will next be seen in her own directorial, Emergency.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who was announced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat, has filed her nomination ahead of polls. While submitting nomination, every candidate has to declare his/her movable and immovable assets in front of Election Commission of India (ECI). The Chandramukhi 2 actress submitted her nomination from Mandi seat on Tuesday and declared assets worth over Rs 91 crore. Expressing 'confidence', the actress also shared a video on her Instagram account and thanked the party's top leadership for giving her the chance to contest the upcoming elections.

As per her affidavit, Kangana has over Rs 91 crore worth of property in her name, which in includes movable assets of nearly Rs 29 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 63 crore approximately. Interestingly, Kangana in her affidavit the actress has shown that she has only Rs 2 lakh cash in hand. As per the document, she has paid Rs 4,12,95,770 as Income Tax in the fiscal year 2022-23, which is nearly one-third of what she had paid in 2018-19.

In the document, the actress has declared that she owns three luxury cars including a BMW 7 series, a Mercedes GLE 250D and a Mercedes Maybach GLS.

Image Source : ECI WEBSITEKangana Ranaut is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat.

Image Source : ECI WEBSITEKangana Ranaut is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat.

The Mandi constituency, in particular, holds symbolic significance, being considered a bastion of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family. The seat, currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's wife, witnessed a by-elections in 2021 following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in aerial actioner, Tejas. She has a couple of big projects in her kitty including her directorial Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and late actor Satish Kaushik.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Dune Part 2 set to premiere on THIS date

Also Read: House of the Dragon Season 2: Trailer promises epic Targaryen war for Westeros | WATCH