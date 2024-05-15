CONFIRMED! Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Dune Part 2 set to premiere on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dune Part 2 grossed over $500 million globally.

French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's directorial Dune Part 2 is all set to premiere on the digital platform. After a successful global theatrical run, the film will commence streaming on JioCinema on May 21 in India. Dune Part 2 shook up the box office as it passed $500 million globally in March. Talking about its opening weekend, the film minted over $80 million in the US and over $95 million in the international market.

The film is based on the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. The story of the film revolves around Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and strives to free the galaxy from the Harkonnen empire, which is responsible for his father's death. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux join the original cast of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgard.

The film's predecessor, Dune: Part One, received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won for original music, sound, film editing, cinematography, production design, and visual effects. The first film grossed over $400 million at the global box office.

While a third Dune movie has not been greenlit by Warner Bros., Villeneuve has promised that he'll only go forward with making the film, based on Herbert's Dune Messiah novel if he knows for a fact that it will be better than Dune: Part Two, reported Variety.

For the unversed, a media report recently claimed that Indian actress Tabu will be seen reprising her role in the TV series, Dune: Prophecy. This TV series was originally launched in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood. It is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. Tabu will be seen again in the role of Sister Francesca in the series.

