'The Boys' secures fifth series renewal ahead of season 4 premiere in June

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER The Boys

Fans of The Boys need to gear up for another season. The season five order for the satirical superhero has been given the green light ahead of the fourth season's debut on Prime Video. Created by Erik Kripke, “The Boys” is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The makers had recently dropped the trailer for season 4. In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late

The show's fourth season will start streaming on Prime Video with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18. “'The Boys' is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans," he added.

"The Boys" features an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four also will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast. "The Boys" is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Also Read: Ishq Vishk Rebound: 'Can't wait...', Rohit Saraf's first look creates excitement amongst netizens

Also Read: Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in talks to star in Tommy Wirkola's shark thriller