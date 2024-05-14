Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in talks to star in Tommy Wirkola's shark thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Phoebe Dynevor

Popular actress Phoebe Dynevor gained worldwide recognition after starring as the female lead in the first part of the hit series Bridgerton. Since then, be it her appearing at fashion events or featuring in films, her every move has captured the attention of fans. According to a recent report in PTI, the beauty is in talks to star in an upcoming shark thriller.

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce the film under their banner Hyperobject Industries and the production is slated to begin in Australia soon. The details of the currently untitled film are under wraps. Phoebe Dynevor was recently seen in the mystery thriller "Fair Play", which premiered on OTT platform Netflix on January 20, 2023. Directed by Chloe Domont, the film also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Buck Braithwaite, Sebastian de Souza and Rich Sommer.

The actress recently made an appearance at the Met Gala 2024 and looked stunning in the outfit. The outfit had hundreds of hand-cut flowers stitched onto delicate tulle and vintage lace–each one dyed to a “faded rose” shade chosen specifically to match the actress' skin tone.

She shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "What an absolute honour to attend The Met wearing custom @victoriabeckham. It was a DREAM to watch her and her incredible team create this dress in time for this epic night thank you @nicky_yates thank you @gertielowe @charlottetilbury @sofiatilbury @davidvoncannon". Fans couldn't take their eyes off of her and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "THE DIAMOND OF THE MET GALA EVERYONE". Another user wrote, "One of the most ethereal and delicate and elegant looks. You’re absolutely stunning!". Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley too commented, "Beauty".

Phoebe Dynevor rose to prominence after leading the first season of the Netflix period romance series "Bridgerton", in which she portrayed the role of Daphne Bridgerton opposite Rege-Jean Page. Apart from the show, her other notable works include Bank of Dave, Waterloo Road, The Colour Room, Younger, Snatch, The Nature of Daylight and Anniversary among others.

