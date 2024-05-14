'It felt harsh...', Thor star Chris Hemsworth on criticism of Marvel Superhero movies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth never fails to surprise his fans with his performances be it being witty, serious or suspenseful. The Marvel star is always ready to provide the best for his fans. The actor who is best known as Thor from the Marvel film recently spoke about the criticism against the superhero movies. According to a report in PTI, Martin Scorsese made headlines in 2019 when he branded the superhero films as "theme park experience" and "not cinema". Francis Ford Coppola later went a step further and called superhero movies "despicable".

Chris Hemsworth, known for playing the fan-favourite superhero Thor in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said he has been a fan of the two filmmakers due to the extensive nature of their filmography. He said, “It felt harsh, and it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space. Those guys had films that didn’t work too we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?" the Australian actor said.

On Martin Scorsese's contention that superhero movies hurt mid-budget and indie cinema, Hemsworth offered a counterpoint. "Cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation," he said.

Though he did not name any names, his comments were seemingly aimed at his "Thor: Love and Thunder" co-star Christian Bale, who had once complained that acting in front of a green screen was a “monotony”. Another co-star of Hemsworth, Idris Elba, had said it was “torture” filming a Marvel film.

"It’s, like, ‘They’re successful films put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them. ' Look, I grew up on a soap opera. And it used to bother me when actors would later talk about the show with guilt or shame. "Humility goes a long way. One of the older actors on ‘Home and Away’ said, ‘We don’t get paid to make the good lines sound good, but to make the bad ones work. ’ That stuck with me," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Hemsworth has an animated film with Scarlett Johansson. He also has Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in the pipeline. For the unversed, Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor who gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Before making his debut in Hollywood, he starred in an Australian series called Home and Away from 2004 to 2007. His other notable films include Extraction, The Avengers, Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghostbusters, Men in Black: International, The Hunger Games, Red Dawn, Spiderhead and Vacation among others.

