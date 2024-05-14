Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in New York, shares sneak peek on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has once again taken the world by surprise with her appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show in New York. The actor's trip to the UK comes days after she appeared on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York, where she posed for the shutterbugs in a custom-made Sabyasachi floral saree. At the Gucci Cruise 2025 show, Alia wore a dark purple off-shoulder dress and paired it with black high heels and a black leather purse. She tied her hair in a slick ponytail and completed her look with a maroon lip.

The actor, who is the first Indian global brand ambassador of Gucci, shared a video on her Instagram Story opening the invitation box from the organisers. According to videos on social media, the Indian actor also posed for the shutterbugs with Hollywood star Demi Moore and Korean star Park Gyu-young, known for K-dramas such as "Dali & Cocky Prince" and "Celebrity", at the event. Alia was announced as the brand ambassador of Gucci last year, following which she attended her first Gucci Cruise in Seoul, South Korea at the Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAlia Bhatt's latest story

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office.

She will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

