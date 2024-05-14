Ishq Vishk Rebound: 'Can't wait...', Rohit Saraf's first look creates excitement amongst netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishq Vishk Rebound

Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf is in a happy place following the announcement of his film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', which is a spiritual sequel to the 2003 Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Ishq Vishk'. The actor will be stepping into the shoes of Shahid for his part in the upcoming film. The makers recently released a new look of the whole cast and release date for the film.

Rohit Saraf's new look created ripples across social media. Ever since his Mistmatched series, the actor has catapulted in popularity. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Re-directing you to the official season of #PyaarKaSecondRound...#IshqVishkRebound".Fans took to the comment section to show their excitement for him being the part of the film.

One user wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti bandh lijiye mausam romantic hone wala hai". Another user wrote, "This looks so cool! Can't wait to watch it on the BIG SCREEN!". "Ohh my god I am waiting after 21 years Ishq Vishq my childhood favourite movie @rohitsaraf", wrote the third user. "It's happening!!! Cannot wait to see you on the big screen... So so proud of you our sunshine!!", wrote another social media user.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani of Tips Films Limited, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' stars Rohit Saraf, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naiala Grewal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 21, 2024.

For the unversed, Rohit Saraf gained prominence after playing the role of Rishi Singh Shekhawat in the hit series Mismatched. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, the series also featured Prajakta Koli, Vihaan Samat, Kritika Bhardwaj, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa, Rannvijay Singh, Devyani Shoreym Muskkan Jaferi, Sanjana Sarathy and Vidya Malavade among others. The show tells the story of two teenagers who are set up by their families and strike up a tentative friendship during their summer programme. Apart from Mismatched, Rohit Saraf's other notable works include, Ludo, Vikram Vedha, Dear Zindagi, Feels Like Ishq, Hichki, What Will People Say and The Sky is Pink among others.

