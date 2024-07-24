'Gyaarah Gyaarah' trailer: Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra embark on mission to solve 15-year-old murder case

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Gyaarah Gyaarah will stream on ZEE5.

The makers of Gyaarah Gyaarah on Wednesday unveiled its first trailer on social media. Directed by Umesh Bist, the film stars Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra in the lead and Dhairya Karwa, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya and Purnendu Bhattacharya, and Mukti Mohan in supporting roles. Taking to its official social media accounts, ZEE5 wrote, ''Can a glitch in time crack the unsolved crimes? Gyaarah Gyaarah premieres 9th August on #ZEE5.''

Watch the trailer:

The trailer opens with a voiceover discussing the concept of time and its hidden mysteries. The video introduces us to the police officer Yug Arya, played by Raghav, talking to his senior Vamika Rawat, played by Kritika Kamra, about a 15-year-old case involving a woman seeking justice for her daughter for over a decade.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Gyaarah Gyaarah trailer launch

Then, there comes an interesting turn with the introduction of time travel featuring a walkie-talkie through which Raghav can communicate with another cop Shaurya Attwal ( played by Dhairya Karwa), from 1990. The walkie-talkie serves as the link between the present and the past as the current events seem to connect with those of 1990.

''As Shaurya and Yug join forces to crack the many cold cases, they unknowingly set off a chain reaction, altering the course of history with each breakthrough. Vamika, who is oblivious to the extraordinary connection between Shaurya and Yug is increasingly puzzled by her subordinate's uncanny insights, read the official synopsis of the project.'' 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor. The upcoming thriller 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is scheduled to stream on ZEE5 on August 9, 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

