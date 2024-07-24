'Lawrence Bishnoi tried to kill me': Salman Khan records statement with police in firing case outside his home

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan

In the latest development in the firing case outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, the actor recorded his statement with the police. In the statement given to the police, film actor Salman Khan said that there is a threat to the family. Referring to old incidents, he said that there could be a threat to his life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. There could be a threat to his life from the Bishnoi gang. Salman's statement has also been recorded in the charge sheet filed by the police in the case of firing at Salman Khan's house. Let us tell you that Salman Khan had recorded his statement in this case on June 4.

What did Salman say?

In his statement to the police, Salman said, ''I am a film actor by profession and have been working in the film industry for the last 35 years. On many occasions, a crowd of my well-wishers and fans gather near my home Galaxy Apartment near the Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai... I wave my hand from the balcony of the first floor of my flat to show my love to them. This happens on many occasions. Also, when there is a party at my house, friends and family, my father comes, I also spend time with him in the balcony. After work or early in the morning, I go to the balcony to get some fresh air. I have also hired private security for myself.''

Salman said that in 2022, his father lodged a complaint at Bandra Police Station after his father had received a letter in which the actor and his family were threatened. This letter was kept on the bench on the other side of his apartment building.

Apart from this, Salman said in his statement to the police that in March 2023, ''I had received a mail on my official e-mail ID from an employee of my team, in which I and my family were threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi. My team had also lodged a complaint regarding this in Bandra Police Station.''

''In January this year, two people were trying to enter my farmhouse in Panvel with fake names and identity cards. Panvel police had registered a case against those two people. I had come to know from the police that both the criminals who tried to enter my farmhouse were from Fazilka village of Rajasthan, which is also the village of Lawrence Bishnoi,'' he added.

''I have asked all the people with me, my relatives, family members to always remain alert…I have asked all the people with me, my relatives, family members to always remain alert. I have been given Y plus security by Mumbai Police. Trained policemen, bodyguards, private security bodyguards stay with me for my security cover,'' he further stated.

Explaining about the incident that took place on April 14 this year, he stated, ''I was sleeping when I heard a sound like firecrackers. It was 4:55 in the morning when the bodyguard told me that two people who had come on a bike had fired a gun on the balcony of the first floor of Galaxy Apartment. Before this also an attempt had been made to harm me and my family. I have come to know that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for this attack through social media.''

His bodyguard lodged an FIR with the Bandra Police following the attack outside his residence. In his statement, he mentioned about Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence, who took the responsibility for this attack through a post on Facebook. ''Earlier, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang had talked in an interview about killing me and my family. So I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi with the help of his gang associates carried out this firing while my family members were sleeping,'' he concluded his statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy with his next film, Sikandar. It is being directed by AR Muruguadoss and produced by his friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

