'Shape Of You' fame Ed Sheeran to feature next on Kapil Sharma's show | WATCH promo

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Ed Sheeran to feature next on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

A new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show was unveiled by its makers on Wednesday. The next guest on Kapil's show is 'Shape Of You' fame Ed Sheeran, who was on his India tour earlier this year. The promo begins with Kapil saying, “Please welcome the man, who has sold more than 150 million records…Ed Sheeran.'' Krushna Abhishek continues, saying, “These people say that there’s no ‘Ad’ on Netflix, guess what, Ed Sheeran has come.” Kapil further says to Ed, “You’re younger than me in age. But I am younger than you in English.” The global pop icon goes desi, and sings a Bhangra remix of his famous track ‘Shape of You’.

Watch the promo:

The video further shows a girl from the audience shouting, “I love you Ed”, to which Ed replies, “Love you too”. Kapil then says, “I am watching your videos. You went to Shahrukh Khan’s house. You met him, wow.” Ed then tries to speak SRK’s iconic dialogue in Hindi “Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain”, from the 1995 musical romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, popularly known as DDLJ, starring SRK and Kajol in the lead roles.

The four-time Grammy winner then sings a random Hindi and Bhojpuri song for Sunil Grover which he created on the stage, “aayo aayo Lakhanpal nu janamdin aayo.” Sunil, who is dressed as a rockstar, says to Ed, “We have a program in Rajasthan, so you’re hired.” The video ends with Kapil saying, “He has specially come to meet me”. To which Ed replies in Hindi, “nahi nahi… mere show hai Mumbai me”

So far, seven episodes have been aired on streaming giant Netflix. The season opened with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni on March 30, 3034. Post that guests including Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, and the team of Heeramandi have graced the show as of now.

Also Read: 'Yeh sirf Parliament hi nahi..': Rohit Shetty visits new Parliament building, shares video | WATCH

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Dune Part 2 set to premiere on THIS date