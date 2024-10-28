High AQI alert in Delhi NCR: Air pollution raises risk of heart diseases, know signs and ways to prevent

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL High AQI alert in Delhi NCR: Air pollution raises risk

Changing lifestyles and changes in eating habits are making people victims of many problems these days. Heart disease is one of these problems, which is troubling many people these days. In recent times, there has been a significant increase in cases of heart attack. A heart attack is a medical emergency, in which a blood clot blocks the blood flow in the heart and there is a lack of oxygen in the heart tissues.

Approximately 91% of the world's population lives in areas where the air quality index exceeds WHO recommendations. Air pollution is one of the most significant risk factors for disability, along with high blood pressure, smoking, and high blood sugar levels. It is also a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD), which accounts for around one in every three deaths globally.

Recently, researchers explored the link between PM 2.5 and cardiovascular-related fatalities. They discovered that between 1990 and 2019, the number of premature cardiovascular disease deaths and years of disability due to PM 2.5 increased by 31% globally. Let us know how air pollution causes heart attack and how it can be avoided.

Why is air pollution dangerous?

The ever-increasing pollution is also affecting our health. In cases of heart failure, air pollution can further reduce the heart's pumping capacity. The biggest concern for triggering these effects is the very small particles of pollution, which are found in the form of haze, smoke, and dust in the clean air.

Which people are more at risk?

Many people are at risk of heart attack due to air pollution. Among them, elderly people and people with risk factors for heart disease or stroke may be at higher risk. Apart from this, people with heart attack, angina, bypass surgery, angioplasty with or without stent, stroke, blockage in the arteries of the neck or leg, heart failure, diabetes, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are at higher risk. Apart from this, the following people are also at higher risk.

If you are a man aged 45 years or older or a woman aged 55 years or older, you are at greater risk.

There is a history of stroke or early heart disease in your family.

Apart from this, if you have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, then you are also at high risk.

If you are overweight or are not physically active and if you smoke cigarettes.

Tips to Prevent Heart Diseases

If you have heart disease or have experienced a stroke, ask your doctor for advice on avoiding air pollution.

If you are at risk of heart disease or stroke and are planning to do exercise etc., then definitely talk to your doctor first.

To keep your heart healthy, take a balanced and proper diet.

Heart attack can also be avoided by making appropriate changes in your lifestyle.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

