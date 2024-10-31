Germany orders 3 Iranian consulates to shut after Iranian-German prisoner is executed

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) People commemorate Iranian-German Jamshid during a protest following his execution in Iran near the foreign ministry in Berlin.

Germany ordered the closure of all three Iranian consulates in the country on Thursday in response to the execution of Iranian German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, who lived in the United States and was kidnapped in Dubai in 2020 by Iranian security forces.

Sharmahd, 69, was put to death in Iran on Monday on terrorism charges, the Iranian judiciary said. That followed a 2023 trial that Germany, the US and international rights groups dismissed as a sham.

The decision to close the Iranian consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, announced by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, leaves the Islamic Republic with only its embassy in Berlin. The German Foreign Ministry had already summoned Iran's charge d'affaires on Tuesday to protest Sharmahd's execution. German Ambassador Markus Potzel also protested to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, before being recalled to Berlin for consultations.

Iran accused Sharmahd, who lived in Glendora, California, of planning a 2008 attack on a mosque that killed 14 people — including five women and a child — and wounded over 200 others, as well as plotting other assaults through the little-known Kingdom Assembly of Iran and its Tondar militant wing.

Iran also accused Sharmahd of “disclosing classified information” on missile sites of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard during a television programme in 2017. His family disputed the allegations and had worked for years to see him freed.

Iran pushed back against Germany's protests. Araghchi wrote Tuesday on social network X that “a German passport does not provide impunity to anyone, let alone a terrorist criminal.”

He accused Baerbock of “gaslighting” and wrote that “your government is accomplice in the ongoing Israeli genocide.”

Germany is a staunch ally of Israel and has sharply criticised Iranian attacks on Israel as tensions spiral over the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. The closure of consulates, a diplomatic tool Germany seldom uses, signals a major downgrade to diplomatic relations that were already poor. Last year, Berlin told Russia to close four of the five consulates it then had in Germany after Moscow set a limit for the number of staff at the German Embassy and related bodies in Russia.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that “the execution of a European citizen is seriously harming relations between Iran and the European Union.”

“In view of this appalling development, the European Union will now consider targeted and significant measures,” he said in a statement, without elaborating.

Sharmahd had been in Dubai in 2020, trying to travel to India for a business deal involving his software company. He hoped to get a connecting flight despite the coronavirus pandemic disrupting global travel.

Sharmahd's family received their last message from him on July 28, 2020. It's unclear how the abduction happened, but tracking data showed that Sharmahd's cellphone traveled south from Dubai to the city of Al Ain on July 29, crossing the border into Oman. On July 30, tracking data showed the phone traveled to the Omani port city of Sohar, where the signal stopped.

Two days later, Iran announced it had captured Sharmahd in a complex operation. The Intelligence Ministry published a photograph of him blindfolded. Germany expelled two Iranian diplomats last year over Sharmahd's death sentence.