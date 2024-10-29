World Stroke Day 2024: What is silent stroke? Know symptoms, risk factors and ways to prevent

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Stroke Day 2024: What is silent stroke?

Every year on October 29, the globe celebrates Globe Stroke Day, which aims to raise awareness of stroke prevention, treatment, and recovery. The theme for 2024 is "Harnessing the emotional power of sport to be #GreaterThanStroke," which highlights the remarkable strength and resilience of stroke survivors. This year's campaign aims to spark a global movement by sharing inspiring stories of hope and determination from the stroke community, demonstrating how sport, in its various forms, can fuel recovery, empower individuals, and help them overcome the challenges of stroke.

What is a Silent Stroke?

A quiet stroke, as the name implies, lacks the dramatic and obvious symptoms of a traditional stroke, such as facial drooping, arm paralysis, or slurred speech. Silent strokes, also known as "asymptomatic cerebral infarctions," occur when the blood supply to a small area of the brain is cut off, yet the event produces no immediate, apparent symptoms. This interruption causes brain cell damage, often without the person recognizing it.

Risk Factors for Silent Stroke

The risk factors and causes of quiet strokes are quite similar to those of symptomatic ones. Understanding these risk factors is critical for prevention.

High Blood Pressure: This is the leading cause of both silent and major strokes. Elevated arterial pressure can damage the brain's blood capillaries, increasing the likelihood of clots.

Diabetes: Diabetes increases the risk of damage to blood vessels and arteries, making strokes more likely.

High cholesterol: Elevated cholesterol levels contribute to the formation of fatty deposits in the arteries, which can eventually cause blockages.

Smoking: Smoking damages the blood vessels and raises blood pressure, significantly increasing the risk of stroke.

Heart Disease: Conditions such as atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) can result in blood clots and strokes.

Obesity: Excess weight, particularly around the belly, has been related to an increased risk of strokes due to concomitant illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Age and Gender: Silent strokes can occur at any age, but the risk increases with age. Men are more likely to have strokes, while women experience more severe results.

Symptoms of Silent Stroke

Although quiet strokes might not produce the same abrupt, visible symptoms as massive strokes, they can nonetheless cause harm to the brain's function over time. Some possible indicators that a quiet stroke may have happened include:

Memory problems or confusion

Unexplained balance issues

Sudden mood changes

Difficulty with coordination

If several silent strokes occur over time, the cumulative damage might progress to more significant brain disorders, such as vascular dementia.

How Can We Prevent Silent Strokes?

While silent strokes might not cause obvious symptoms, the long-term effects on brain health can be devastating. The good news is that many of the risk factors for silent strokes can be altered through lifestyle modifications. Here are some effective methods and lifestyle advice for lowering the risk:

Monitor Blood Pressure: Maintain a healthy blood pressure with regular check-ups, medication as needed, and lifestyle adjustments.

Manage Diabetes: Control blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, and medication to reduce vascular damage.

Lower Cholesterol: Eat a heart-healthy diet low in saturated fats and cholesterol, as well as foods high in fiber.

Quit Smoking: To improve blood vessel health and lower the risk of stroke, avoid using tobacco products.

Exercise Regularly: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day to strengthen your heart and enhance circulation.

Maintain a Healthy Diet: Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while reducing salt and processed foods.

