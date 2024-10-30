Drink THIS water on an empty stomach in morning to keep your stomach happy pre-Diwali party, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drink THIS water on an empty stomach in morning

People often eat so much and unhealthy during festivals that they start having stomach upset or gas, acidity and bloating on the day of the festival. Therefore, it would be better to prepare your stomach and body according to the festival. From now on, instead of drinking milk tea in the morning for 2 consecutive days, drink celery tea. This will benefit your body and stomach. Drinking celery tea will cure many diseases like gas, acidity, heartburn and bloating and will also help in weight loss. Know how to make celery water and how to drink it.

How to make Celery Water?

For this, soak 1 teaspoon of celery in 1 glass of water at night. In the morning, boil this water along with the celery or heat it slightly. Now filter it and drink the water lukewarm. You have to drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning. Do not eat anything else for about 30 minutes after this.

Benefits of drinking Celery Water

Helps in weight loss- Drinking celery water reduces obesity. It speeds up metabolism and helps in weight loss. Drinking celery water before the festival will keep the stomach set and will also reduce some weight. Relief from gas- People who have problems of gas and acidity should definitely drink celery water in the morning. Drinking celery water will provide relief from gas problems. The nutrients found in celery strengthen the digestive system and relieve constipation. Beneficial for Asthma- People often fall ill during festivals in this season. In such a situation, celery water protects you from diseases related to breathing, throat and nose. The nature of celery is hot which works as a medicine for asthma patients.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

