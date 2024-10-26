Suffering from Diabetes? Consume THIS dry fruit to reduce high blood sugar level, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consume THIS dry fruit to reduce high blood sugar

Diabetes patients are advised to eat everything thoughtfully and in the right quantity. Be it fruits, vegetables, or dry fruits. Dry fruits are beneficial for health in diabetes, but it is not necessary that all dry fruits are beneficial. If you are a diabetic patient, then you must eat chestnuts or shahbalut. This dry fruit available in the name of chestnut is beneficial for overall health. Chestnuts contain nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B6, and folate. Apart from this, it is also a good source of iron, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Chestnuts help in reducing increased blood sugar in the body. Know how beneficial is the consumption of chestnut in diabetes:

Benefits of eating Chestnut for diabetes

Chestnut is a food with a low glycemic index that can be easily consumed by diabetic patients. Chestnut is rich in fiber which delays the digestion of food and the body absorbs sugar slowly. Chestnut is rich in antioxidants which reduce the increasing sugar level in the blood.

Health Benefits of Chestnuts

Beneficial for the heart- Chestnuts are also considered beneficial for the heart. Chestnuts contain polyphenols which help in curing heart diseases. Being rich in potassium, chestnuts also control blood pressure. This increases good cholesterol in the body and also reduces inflammation in the veins. Chestnuts also reduce the risk of diseases like atherosclerosis. Strengthens digestion- Chestnut is a dry fruit that is rich in fiber. Eating it strengthens the digestive system. Chestnut increases the good bacteria in the stomach. Its consumption reduces digestion-related problems. Bones will become strong- Minerals like calcium, magnesium, and copper are found in chestnuts. Which helps in strengthening the bones. Eating chestnuts will be beneficial if there is a problem of body pain, bone pain, or joint pain.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

ALSO READ: Running for 10 minutes in the morning can keep you away from THESE dangerous diseases | Read here