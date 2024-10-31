'Deepawali ki haardik shubhkamnayen': Israel extends Diwali greetings to Indians in Hindi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Youths enjoying Diwali celebration in Ayodhya

Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz Thursday extended greetings to Indians on Diwali, stressing that his country shares the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision of a brighter future like India. "My friend @DrSJaishankar, I wish you and the people of India a #HappyDiwali2024! Israel and India share the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision for a brighter future", Katz said in a post on social media platform X.

"May this Festival of Light bring us all joy, prosperity, and peace," the Israeli foreign minister added. "Deepawali ki haardik shubhkamnayen," he further wrote in Hindi. Academic institutions across Israel seem to be decked up for Diwali celebrations, with Indian researchers forming the bulk of the overseas student community in the country. Some 18-20,000 Indians working in Israel are also celebrating the festival of lights.

Diwali celebrations have begun across the city and country with several community organisations commemorating the festival through special events.

Diwali is the most important festival of the year in India-- and for Hindus in particular. It is celebrated across faiths by more than a billion people in the world’s most populous nation and the diaspora. Over five days, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts and prayer. Diwali is derived from the word “Deepavali,” which means “a row of lights.” Celebrants light rows of traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes to symbolise the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

While Diwali is a major religious festival for Hindus, it is also observed by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The origin story of Diwali varies depending on the region. All these stories have one underlying theme-- the victory of good over evil.

The festival brings with it a number of unique traditions, which also vary by region. What all celebrations have in common are the lights, fireworks, feasting, new clothes and praying. In southern India, many have an early morning warm oil bath to symbolise bathing in the holy River Ganges as a form of physical and spiritual purification.

