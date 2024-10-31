'Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare' at White House Diwali event: Gita Gopinath shares US military band's mesmerising VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @GITAGOPINATH/X Gita Gopinath (L) at the White House Diwali reception and the US military band playing Indian Bhajans (R)

Washington: US President Joe Biden recently hosted a Diwali reception at the White House, where the military band played the devotional song "Om Jai Jagdish Hare", garnering huge praise from the Indian diaspora who attended the grand event. Although Biden had hosted the celebration on October 29 (Indian time), a video of the popular devotional song went viral on social media platforms.

The video was initially shared by the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath. The clip shared by Indian-origin economist features four members of the band playing the song.

The event was attended by more than 600 eminent Indian Americans, including Congressmen, officials, and corporate executives, from across the country. Reacting to the post, Indian-American composer and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej praised the White House for organising the event in a grand way. "Great arrangement and the violinist did all the glissandos pretty well," said Kej.

Sunita Williams attends Diwali event from space

Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams extended Diwali greetings and thanked Biden for recognising the “many contributions” of the Indian community. Williams' greetings from the International Space Station (ISS) were played as a video message when President Biden on Monday hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House.

Later, Biden, in a standing-only packed East Room of the White House, said, “As President, I've been honoured to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House. “To me, it means a great deal. As Senator, Vice President, and President, South Asian Americans have been key members of my staff. From Kamala to Dr Murthy to so many of you here today, I'm proud that I kept my commitment to have an administration that looks like America,” Biden said.

Harris, First Lady skipped Diwali reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr Jill Biden could not attend the event as they were on the campaign trail. Biden, who lit the formal diya in the Blue Room of the White House, said the South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life. “That’s the truth. That is among the fastest-growing, most engaged communities in the country you are now,” he said. “On this day in America, we think about that journey of light. Early in our nation's founding, a generation before, Diya (was) in the shadow of suspicion. Now is a time, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House. We also know today, we face an inflexion point,” he said.

