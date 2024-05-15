Throwback Thursday: When Vicky Kaushal was arrested for Manoj Bajpayee's Gangs Of Wasseypur | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Throwback to when Vicky Kaushal was arrested!

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal has turned 36 today. And on this occasion, we bring to you one of the most interesting stories of his career. Film director Anurag Kashyap was called on Kapil Sharma's show after his film Gangs of Wasseypur completed 10 years. For those who don't know, this gangster drama film was released in two parts in the year 2012. This film gave Anurag Kashyap recognition as one of the leading directors in the country. Many actors working in this film won the hearts of the audience with their strong acting. Reminiscing the old days, the film director was joined by his cast Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi on the The Kapil Sharma Show. In that episode, he made a shocking revelation about actor Vicky Kaushal.

For the unversed, before his debut in Masaan, Vicky Kaushal was the assistant director of Gangs of Wasseypur. While narrating an anecdote in Kapil Sharma Show, Anurag Kashyap said that Vicky Kaushal had to go to jail during the shooting of the film. 'We were shooting in a real location without permission. Once we were shooting we got to know that it's illegal sand mining. Yes! Sand mining was being done by the mafia and during this time Vicky was arrested, but 'Haramkhor' director Shlok Sharma one-upped Vicky Kaushal. Moreover, he went to jail twice," said Kashyap.

However, that is just another experience in Vicky Kaushal's career. He later did amazing films like Masaan, Raazi, Raman Raghav, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, Sardar Uddham and Sam Bahadur among others. He will soon take the world by storm with his next release Chhaava. The film is a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Chandu Champion poster out: Kartik Aaryan calls it 'most challenging film of his career' | See Photo