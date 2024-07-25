Akshay Kumar claims being cheated by few producers, says 'I don't talk to them, I go quiet'

Follow us on Image Source : X Akshay Kumar

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry. However, in a recent interview, the 'Sarfira' actor revealed that a few producers have not paid him his dues yet and dubbed the act as 'cheating'. He also claimed that such things are unacceptable and he no longer entertains such people. The interview is of Abundantia Entertainment’s Sarfiri Baatein ft. Ghazal Alagh, where Akshay Kumar was asked whether anyone from the Hindi film industry cheated him. The actor replied, ''Ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and it’s cheating only.''

Speaking about how he deals in such situations, he added, ''I just don’t talk to that person, who cheats me. I go quiet.. it has happened to me. A few producers haven’t cleared my dues.''

Talking about the recent failures, he further said, ''Behind every film there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heart-breaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further. Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. It’s not something which is in your control… what is in your control is to work harder, make amends, and give it your all to your next film. That’s how I channel my energy and try to move on to the next, focusing my energy where it matters the most.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Sarfira alongside Radhikka Madan. It was Akshay's second release of 2024 after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Both the films failed to perform well and tanked at the box office.

Also Read: Kolkata International Film Festival to commence on December 4, announces Mamata Banerjee