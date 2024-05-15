Chandu Champion poster out: Kartik Aaryan calls it 'most challenging film of his career' | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chandu Champion poster is out now!

Kartik Aaryan has finally shared the poster of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. In the poster, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor can be seen wearing a red coloured langoot while can be seen running in mud. Aaryan's hard work and physical transformation is very much visible in the poster. "A man who refused to surrender," can be read on the picture. Kartik shared the poster on his Instagram profile and wrote that he's super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of his career.

Kartik Aaryan's transformation for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan's dedication to perfecting his character in Chandu Champion has been making waves all across. Be it his shocking body transformation to his rigorous training for his language dialect, the superstar is truly giving his heart and soul to this film. Well, the reflection of the training seems to be imbibed in Kartik's real life as well as he has turned a fitness freak. He is getting into a regular workout. Most often, he is seen outside the gym. As much as this speaks volumes of Kartik's dedication, it also showcases the film's impact on the life of the superstar. This would indeed be a special film in the career of Kartik.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Karthik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

Kartik's work front

Talking about Karthik's work front, he was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara Advani was seen opposite him in this film. Apart from Chandu Champion, he will next be seen opposite Tripti Dimrii in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has Vishal Bharadwaj's next in the pipeline.