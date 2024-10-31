Diwali pollution: How toxic smoke of firecrackers affects your health and what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, with homes adorned with oil lamps and joyous gatherings. Many people also enjoy lighting firecrackers during the festivities. However, before you decide to join in on the firecracker fun this Diwali, it’s crucial to understand the potential health risks associated with it. The smoke produced by fireworks can significantly affect your health and the environment. Let’s explore how.

What does research say?

Several studies have highlighted the health risks posed by firecrackers, leading to bans in multiple states across India. The chemicals released during firecracker combustion, such as sulfur, zinc, copper, and sodium, can severely damage your heart and brain health. Furthermore, these harmful substances can lead to significant lung damage and respiratory issues.

Serious health concerns

The pollutants emitted from firecrackers can be linked to serious and life-threatening diseases, including cancer. They can also cause eye irritation and pain, posing threats to heart health. Increased air pollution from firecrackers is a leading contributor to conditions like stroke, which can have devastating consequences.

Safer alternatives

If you still wish to celebrate with fireworks, consider opting for "green" firecrackers that produce less pollution. Additionally, you can embrace traditional Diwali celebrations by lighting oil lamps and gifting plants to your friends and family, thereby minimizing environmental damage.

Health precautions

To protect yourself from the adverse effects of firecracker smoke, it's advisable to avoid morning walks for a few days after Diwali, as air quality can deteriorate significantly during this time. Keeping your windows closed and using air purifiers can also help improve indoor air quality.

This Diwali, it is essential to prioritise your health and the well-being of your loved ones. While it’s a time for joy and celebration, being mindful of the environmental and health impacts of firecrackers can lead to a safer and more enjoyable festival. By choosing eco-friendly alternatives and celebrating responsibly, we can ensure that Diwali remains a time of joy without compromising our health or the environment.