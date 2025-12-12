Andhra Pradesh: Nine killed after bus overturns on ghat road connecting Chinturu and Bhadrachalam ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar said the injured were undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam Hospital.

Amravati:

As many as nine persons were killed after a bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju District, ANI reported. The incident took place on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam on Friday morning. A police team was rushed to the mishap site soon after an alert was sounded.

Several passengers have sustained serious injuries.

ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar said the injured were undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam Hospital.

CM Naidu expresses grief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident. He said the officials have been instructed to ensure that injured receive necessary assistance for proper medical aid.

“The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident,” he posted on X.