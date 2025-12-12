Proteas' pace attack scripts history with emphatic win against India in Mullanpur South Africa put in a brilliant show in the second T20I of the ongoing series against Team India, defeating India by 51 runs, it was the Proteas' bowling attack that performed exceptionally to level the series.

New Delhi:

South Africa put in an excellent performance in the second T20I of the ongoing five-game series against India. The two sides locked horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on December 11.

The game saw South Africa post a total of 213 runs on the board in the first innings and limit India to 162, winning the game by 51 runs. It is worth noting that with a brilliant performance with the ball, the Proteas achieved a unique feat.

Notably, all of the Indian wickets fell to the South Africa pacers, and this was the first time that all of the wickets in a T20I innings were taken by pacers for the Proteas. The previous record sat at nine against the West Indies, achieved back in 2022.

Ottneil Baartman was the highest wicket-taker of the game with four wickets to his name. Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Lutho Sipamla took two wickets each in the second innings of the game as well.

What did Aiden Markram say after the win?

With the series levelled, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram took centre stage and heaped praise on his side for the performance that they put in. He talked about how the performance in the second T20I was much better than the first game of the series.

“Yeah, much better tonight. Obviously we started off with a special knock from Quinny (de Kock) and some really good contributions at the end that got us to a really good total. I thought the bowlers were good in the first game and even better this evening, so they’re definitely trending in the right direction, which is great to see. And naturally, from a fielding point of view, the first two games have gone wonderfully. It (the conditions) was good,” Markram said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

