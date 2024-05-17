Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of Vicky Kaushal's 36th birthday celebrations in London | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 36th birthday in London with his wife Katrina Kaif. On the special occasion, Katrina shared a special post for her husband on Instagram wherein she shared a series of candid pictures from their dinner date. In one of the pictures, Vicky can be seen flashing his smile and a piece of cake is also seen in front of him. The plate also has 'Happy Birthday' written over it.

See the post:

Katrina captioned the post with several white heart and cake emojis. To make it even special, the actress added the 'Dekha Tenu' song from the film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, to the post. Soon after Katrina shared the post, their fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Katrina has literally put up a romantic song. Never witnessed this side of Kay wow.'' ''When your wifey is your best photographer,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Katrina is very lucky to have such a nice person.''

Vicky, Katrina's love story at a glance

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Meery Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She will next feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On the other hand, Vicky will next star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava. He also has Bad Newz in his kitty, also starring Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Also Read: Ishq Vishk Rebound teaser: Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan's film promises blend of friendship and love

Also Read: Karan Johar to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood celebs who have raised objection on their mimicry