Karan Johar to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood celebs who have raised objection on their mimicry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood stars are often mimicked by various artists on many platforms including social media, TV shows and others. People often enjoy these mimicry acts but the case is not the same every time with these celebrities. Many stars have raised objection to such acts and the most recent one in the list is Jackie Shroff. Below is the list of those popular Bollywood stars, who have at least once raised their objection on their mimicry.

Jackie Shroff

The most recent name in the list is of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is popularly known as Jaggu Dada. The actor recently moved to Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. The case was filed against various entities using his name, photographs, voice, and word 'Bhidu' as well as creating 'insulting' memes and GIFs and also the use of artificial intelligence without his consent. His style of speaking and acting is often mimicked by comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek.

Shah Rukh Khan

It was during the promotion of his recent film, Dunki, when SRK was in Dubai where he said, ''Nowadays everyone on the internet keeps impersonating me, but when did I ever say this, man? I love you so much... Kiran.'' Following this, he himself delivered the dialogue in front of his fans.

Karan Johar

The ace filmmaker recently shared a post on his Instagram handle where he expressed his discomfort after one comedian mimicked him. However, he didn't name the comedian-actor but netizens quickly speculated that it was Kettan Singh, who in the past performed KJo act on The Kapil Sharma Show several times.

Amitabh Bachchan

In 2022, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan approached Mumbai High Court to stop people from mimicking him and using his voice without consent.

Anil Kapoor

After Big B, actor Anil Kapoor also demanded such ban on entities from misusing his name, image, voice and other elements of his personality including the word 'Jhakhaas'.

Farah Khan

Director Farah Khan also expressed her displeasure once and wrote on social media. She is often mimicked by Johnny Lever's daughter, Jamie.

Shekhar Suman

Comedian-actor, whose mimicking of political leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lalu Prasad Yadav was popular on TV shows, once expressed his discomfort on a TV show, Comedy Circus, when a contestant mimicked him and his style of clapping. Shekhar was one of the judges on the show.

Also Read: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan flaunts toned abs in new poster, netizen says 'blowing our minds away everyday'

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala to Kiara Advani: Stars jet off to Cannes Film Festival